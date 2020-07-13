The Turkish artillery bombed Duhok

2020/07/13 | 14:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /The Turkish artillery bombed again different areas north of Darkar in Duhok governorate.The director of Darkar sub-district, Zirfan Moussa, told Shafaq News Agency that "yesterday evening, Turkish artillery bombarded Bajwa valley north of the area".He also added that "armed clashes erupted between PKK and the Turkish army took place in Khamter mountain".Also; An official local source said that the Turkish army forces seized last Friday a strategic mountain top in Darkar; after an airdrop.

Kurdistan has recently been subjected to numerous attacks by the Turkish army targeting PKK as saying.

The attacks caused human and material losses in the border villages.