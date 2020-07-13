Iraq Daily Roundup: Protesters among 34 Killed

and 28 people were wounded:
In Baghdad, security personnel killed two protesters
and wounded over a dozen more at a bridge.
The group was on its way to
protest against the loss of a monthly compensation plan.
A security operation near Baghdad left two servicemembers
and five militants dead.
A mass
grave containing four elderly victims was discovered in Sinjar.
The
group was likely killed during the ISIS occupation.
A bomb killed three
militiamen and wounded five more in the Hamrin Lake region.
Three militiamen
were killed and three more were wounded when a bomb exploded in Qara
Tapa.
A bomb in Tawakkul killed two
militiamen and wounded two more.
One militiaman was
killed and another was wounded in a blast in Khanaqin.
In Kirkuk, policeman was shot
dead.
Two militiamen were
wounded by a blast in Sheikh Baba.
A bomb wounded a
militiaman in Jurf al-Nasr.
An attack in Debs left a tribal fighter with
injuries.
Three militants
were killed in Diyala province.
Turkey announced the deaths of eight
members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during a raid in
northern Iraq.
Also, militants attacked and set fire
to a U.S.
convoy carrying furniture and vehicles from Kuwait to Camp
Taji.
The attack, which left no casualties, occurred between Samawah and
Diwaniyah.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis