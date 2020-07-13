Iraq Daily Roundup: Protesters among 34 Killed

2020/07/13 | 20:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 34 people were killed in recent violence,

and 28 people were wounded:

In Baghdad, security personnel killed two protesters

and wounded over a dozen more at a bridge.



The group was on its way to

protest against the loss of a monthly compensation plan.

A security operation near Baghdad left two servicemembers

and five militants dead.

A mass

grave containing four elderly victims was discovered in Sinjar.



The

group was likely killed during the ISIS occupation.

A bomb killed three

militiamen and wounded five more in the Hamrin Lake region.

Three militiamen

were killed and three more were wounded when a bomb exploded in Qara

Tapa.

A bomb in Tawakkul killed two

militiamen and wounded two more.

One militiaman was

killed and another was wounded in a blast in Khanaqin.

In Kirkuk, policeman was shot

dead.

Two militiamen were

wounded by a blast in Sheikh Baba.

A bomb wounded a

militiaman in Jurf al-Nasr.

An attack in Debs left a tribal fighter with

injuries.

Three militants

were killed in Diyala province.

Turkey announced the deaths of eight

members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during a raid in

northern Iraq.

Also, militants attacked and set fire

to a U.S.



convoy carrying furniture and vehicles from Kuwait to Camp

Taji.



The attack, which left no casualties, occurred between Samawah and

Diwaniyah.

