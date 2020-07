2020/07/13 | 20:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An official source said that the next Iraqi cabinet session will be held in Basra, the southernmost province of Iraq.

A source in the prime minister's office told Shafaq News agency that the next regular cabinet meeting well be held, this Wednesday, in Basra Governorate.

It is noteworthy that Basra witnesses daily demonstrations due to deteriorated services and sustenance conditions.