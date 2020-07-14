Explosion at gas condensate plant northeast of Tehran

2020/07/14 | 00:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The official Islamic Republic News Agency reported today, Monday, that an explosion occurred at a gas condensate plant in Kavian Fariman industrial zone, in Razavi Khorasan Province.

According the head of fire department in Fariman, "fire at one of the gas tanks at the company’s plant lead to an explosion which caused heavy damage to this plant and the neighboring plant, but did not cause any casualties and the cause of the explosion is under investigation", "Iran international" reported.

The explosion is the most recent in a series of explosions and fires throughout Iran.