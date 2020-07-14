Basra to submit a bunch of requests to the council of ministers

2020/07/14 | 08:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / MP Uday Awad announced today, Tuesday, that a bunch of requests will be submitted to the Council of Ministers, that decided to hold its session tomorrow, Wednesday.

Awad said, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "tomorrow, Wednesday, there will be a session of the Council of Ministers in our governorate, in which everything related to Basra will be discussed", hoping that, "the visit will be truly rewarding".

"The requests that were sent to us and in turn we send to the Prime Minister include establishing "Basra region and converting all the procedure and lecturers into ministerial contracts (which are 30 thousand)", calling at the same time for, "the conversion of the petrochemical plant from the Ministry of Industry staffing to the Ministry of Oil", as well as many other requests that may improve the governorate's situation.

It is scheduled that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will hold the regular ministerial meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, in Basra Governorate.