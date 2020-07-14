Turkey and Iran test Al-Kadhimi with

2020/07/14 | 09:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A report published by Israel Hayom newspapers considered, on Tuesday, that Turkey and Iran are testing the extent of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s intention to deal with foreign entities, through the implementation of coordinated unprecedented military attacks in the country.

According to the report, Iranian Minister of foreign affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, visited Ankara secretly, on June 15. According to Iranian media, Zarif's visit to was necessary to discuss "bilateral issues and discuss the resumption of economic relations, energy cooperation and regional issues".



The report pointed that the Turkish air strikes began the attack on Kurdistan, the same day Zarif left the country, and wondered if these attacks were planned at this meeting.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued, back then, statements condemning both Iran and Turkey for their ongoing operations in the country.



The report considered that Baghdad's reaction will play a crucial role in the future of Baghdad’s relations with its neighbors, especially after Al-Kadhimi’s promises to protect Iraqi lands from those who endanger the country’s sovereignty.

Early this year, the Iraqi parliament issued a statement declaring the necessity of removing all foreign forces from the country, while Washington pledged, in recent talks, to reduce the presence of its forces in Iraq.