Iraq seeks to facilitate the travel of its citizens to Jordan

2020/07/14 | 09:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of foreign affairs announced today, Tuesday, that discussions are taking place with Jordan, regarding the possibility to facilitate the travel of Iraqis to the Kingdom, especially students and patients who wish to receive treatment.

The Ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the ambassador of the Republic of Iraq in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Haidar Al-Athari, had met the Jordanian Minister of Health, Saad Jaber, where both parties discussed the possibility of facilitating the travel of Iraqis to Jordan.

For his part, the Minister of Health expressed his country's desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health field between both countries, and his willingness to provide the necessary facilities for the Iraqi community and students, according to the Iraqi Ministry's statement.