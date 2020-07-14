Erbil inaugurates Khabat steam power plant today

2020/07/14 | 11:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Khabat steam power plant will be inaugurated today, Tuesday, in Erbil, in the presence of the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, and his deputy, Qubad Talabani.

Earlier, a technical delegation from South Korea visited Erbil to organize the station's work, after KRG allocated 40 million dollars for its rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Electricity in the region announced, earlier, that Khabat steam power plant has a capacity to produce 150 megawatts, which will lead to an increase in energy supply.