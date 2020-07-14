Covid-19: ICRC donates medical supplies to a hospital in Duhok

2020/07/14 | 15:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The health directorate of Duhok Governorate announced today, Tuesday, that the International Red Cross has donated set medical supplies to "Lalav" hospital.

"The International Red Cross has offered medical assistance to Lalav Hospital for Covid-19 patients", Sadiq Muhammad Taher, from Duhok Health directorate, told Shafaq News agency.

He added, "The International Red Cross has a special program in Kurdistan Region, as medical assistance is being provided to each governorate in the region in accordance with its caseload".

It is noteworthy that "Lalav" Hospital was opened more than a month ago and currently hosts 61 Covid-19 patients.