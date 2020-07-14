Turkey arrests 33 members of a Pro-Kurdish party

2020/07/14 | 16:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ A spokesman for a pro-Kurdish party in Turkey said today, Tuesday, that Turkish authorities arrested 33 citizens, including members of the party, over links with a terrorist group.

Anadolu agency reported that security forces raided around 30 locations in the southeastern city of Gaziantep early today.

The German news agency DPA reported that the police confiscated documents it said belongs to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is officially classified as a terrorist group in Turkey.

A spokesman for the pro-Kurdish "People's Democratic Party" said that members of the party, most of whom are women activists, were among the detainees.

The Turkish government accuses the Peoples Party, which is a legal party, of association to PKK, while they completely negate these allegations.

The Turkish government has launched a campaign against the party officials since the local elections in March of last year, as it sacked 47 mayors from the party and appointed other officials to replace them.

In June, two MPs from the party were dismissed after the judiciary upheld rulings against them.