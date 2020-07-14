Covid-19: Active Cases Lowest in turkey

2020/07/14 | 23:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Turkish Health Minister, Fakhruddin Kuja said on Tuesday that the number of new daily cases of Covid19 in the country has fallen to less than a thousand cases for the first time since June 11, with 992 cases recorded.

Kuja added that the total number of cases of Covid-19 is 214,993, while the number of deaths increased to 5,402.

The cases dropped to 786 on June 2, but increased two weeks later to 1,592 following Ankara's easing of measures.