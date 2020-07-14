Oman: to allow traveling abroad in two conditions

2020/07/14 | 23:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Oman official TV announced on Tuesday that the Sultanate will begin allowing citizens to travel abroad for the first time since the country closed the air and land borders in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

the television stated that travelers must submit an application to the authorities and commit to quarantine upon their return.

In March, Oman imposed general isolation measures in certain areas such as Muscat, Dhofar and some tourist areas, but since April it has begun a gradual easing of the procedures, allowing the reopening of commercial centers and raising general isolation measures from the Muscat Governorate.

In the same context, Oman began a 10-week nationwide survey, including citizens and foreigners, on July 12th to analyze the spread of the virus.

The number of Covid-19 infections in Oman reached more than 59,000, including 38,000 recoveries, and 273 fatalities.