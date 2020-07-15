Weatherford signs 18-Mth Deal in Iraq

2020/07/15 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Weatherford International has announced that it has signed an 18-month contract with the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) to provide services and project management for the drilling and completion of twenty wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in the Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq.
Basim M.
Khudair, General Director for IDC, said: "Signing this contract between […]
Basim M.
Khudair, General Director for IDC, said: "Signing this contract between […]