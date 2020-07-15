France's Minister of Foreign affairs to visit Baghdad

2020/07/15 | 13:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Wednesday, that the French Minister of foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will visit the capital, Baghdad, on Thursday.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that Minister Fouad Hussein will host tomorrow his French counterpart and will hold a joint press conference afterward.

French media had announced earlier this year that le Drian will visit Iraq in mid-July.