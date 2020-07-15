Egypt surpasses China in Covid-19 case count

2020/07/15 | 14:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Egyptian media reported today, Wednesday, that Egypt surpassed China in Covid-19 case counts, after it registered yesterday a total of 83930, compared to 83,605 in China.

The Egyptian newspaper "Al-Watan" said that Egypt registered a tally of 83,930 cases, including 25,544 recovery cases and 4008 deaths, surpassing China in the number of Covid-19 cases with 83,605.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that 569 patients have been discharged after achieving full recovery, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 25,544 so far.

The ministry said that according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization issued on May 27, 2020, recovery is confirmed ten days after the disappearance of symptoms.