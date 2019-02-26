Egypt FM indicates European consensus against Iran’s policies in the region

2019/02/26 | 12:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has expressed his country’s refusal against Iranian expansion in the Arab region.
In remarks on Monday, Shoukry indicated consensus among European countries to reject Iran’s policies in the region.
“We did not notice readiness from Qatar to react to what we proposed to change its approach,” he said.
The Arab-European Summit, held in Sharm al-Sheikh, wrapped up on Monday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi indicated that the summit saw fruitful talks on issues that are important for both sides.
Sisi said that it has been agreed on boosting partnership and cooperation to face challenges facing both sides. He also indicated tackling issues and crisis occurring in the region, in addition to agreement on cooperation to face terrorist groups and their supporters.
