Kurdistan: AN urgent appeal to donate blood plasma

2020/07/15 | 17:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdish Ministry of Health sent, on Wednesday, an urgent call to those who recovered from Covid-19 to donate blood plasma, which may help save the lives of other patients.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said, " a large number of Covid-19 patients are in critical conditions and blood plasma helps them recovering”.

The Ministry called on coronavirus patients, who had been contracted for exactly 28 days from the first day of their infection, to donate blood plasma in the special processing centers”.