Is Israel behind Iran’s sabotage?

2020/07/15 | 22:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ the Washington post reported that Over the last few weeks, Iran has been hit by a series of unusual explosions at such sensitive facilities as its nuclear enrichment complex, factories and gas pipelines, and Many analysts and diplomats suspect sabotage by Israel, the United States or some other outside force.
The factors in which Israel could be behind these incidents, were summarized in four points, by Dalia Dassa Kaye is a senior political scientist and the director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the RAND Corporation.The first factor, is that “Israeli officials perceive Iran as weakened”, The writer says, "Israeli officials believe that Iran is weak at the present time, in light of the maximum pressure campaign that Washington exercised on Tehran after withdrawing from the nuclear agreement in 2018, and the sanctions that followed."In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic, the killing of Qasim Soleimani and the popular protests that took place last autumn in Iran, "played a role in making the Iranian regime more vulnerable and isolated than before."The second factor is “Israel’s “Octopus” doctrine” that means "Israel has recently embraced, and includes targeting the Iranians directly rather than hitting its proxies in the region, as it was before”.the third factor is Israel’s history of targeting nuclear sites in the region, as happened in the bombing of the Tammuz Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981, and a Syrian nuclear reactor under construction in 2007 ".The fourth factor is the that The Trump administration isn’t restraining Israel, in other words, " The United States has not reined in Israel during its moves in the Middle East, which Israel has understood as a green light for similar operations."
