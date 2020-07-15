Turkish army bombs villages with tens of missiles

2020/07/15 | 22:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official said on Wednesday that Turkish artillery and aircraft bombed three villages in Duhok Governorate with tens of shells, without causing casualties.

"The Turkish artillery bombed villages in Bativa district with more than 50 shells”, the director of the Bativa, Dilshir Abdul Sattar told Shafaq News agency.

Observers fear that in the coming days the Turkish army will launch a ground incursion into the village of Ablhi because of its strategic location.

It’s noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.

The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once, but Ankara continued its military operations.