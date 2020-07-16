Seven kills in Turkish aircraft reconnaissance

2020/07/16 | 09:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ Seven security personnel died after the reconnaissance of their plane crashed in a mountain in Turkey's Van province, the Turkish minister of interior, Suleyman Soylu, said early Thursday.Soylo said, "that the plane crashed at an altitude of 2,200 meters on Mount Artos", adding that both the pilot and co-pilot were among the dead.The Turkish NTV said the investigations were launched to establish the circumstances of the incidence.the pilots contacted the tower for the last time when they were around Baskale district at 10.32 p.m.
(1932GMT), thirteen minutes before aircraft went off the radar.
(1932GMT), thirteen minutes before aircraft went off the radar.