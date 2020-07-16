The government to unify the salary scale

2020/07/16 | 11:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Member of Parliamentary Finance Committee Hanin Al-Qadu announced on Thursday that there is a trend within the federal government to unify the salary scale for employees in Iraq.

Member of the Committee Haneen Al-Qado told Shafaq News Agency that the Finance Minister informed the members of the Finance Committee that the government is pursuing the endeavor of unifying the salary scale for employees in the coming period, indicating that, “there is no specific timeframe for the completion of the law’s formula”.

Al-Qadu added, “there is no deduction for the employees ’salaries, especially after the vote on the local and external borrowing law to fill the fiscal deficit in the year 2020”.The parliament approved earlier this year, the law of internal and external borrowing submitted by the government to address the country's fiscal deficit.

The Iraqi government is struggling to secure the employees' salaries and other operating expenses due to the collapse in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has paralyzed large sectors of the world economy.



The country relies on revenues of crude to fund 95 percent of the country's expenditures.