Al-Kadhimi to attract Saudi investments to Iraq in the forthcoming visit to Riyadh

2020/07/16 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Finance Minister, Ali Allawi, revealed today, Thursday, that the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will sign multiple economic treaties during the forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

This visit will be the first foreign stop for Al-Kadhimi since he assumed the presidency of the Iraqi government last May.

Al-Kadhimi will also conduct visits to Iran, America, and Europe.

Allawi said, in a statement to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Hadath", that the prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia will be next Monday, stressing that the visit is important, as Iraq seeks to enhance the relations with the Kingdom through it.

The minister added that the borders with Saudi Arabia will be opened soon for commercial exchange, indicating that there are great opportunities for investment for the Saudi private sector in Iraq.

He continued, "We seek a strong relationship with neighboring countries that respect our sovereignty, and Iraq must distance its political and economic position from the polarity".

The Minister of Finance stated that the Al-Kadhimi's government cannot be held responsible for the financial problems Iraq is going through, indicating that more than 10% of the employees are “aliens” and earn double salaries.Allawi stressed that the government fights corruption with all force in all state institutions, indicating that the economic situation is poor and the government is working to strengthen it through non-oil resources.