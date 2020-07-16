Salih: for an international position against Turkish violations

2020/07/16 | 18:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Iraq stressed today, during his meeting with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the need for the international community to support the "sovereign" Iraq, calling for an international position to stop the repeated Turkish military violations.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Presidency said that “the President Barham Salih discussed, today, with the French Minister and his accompanying delegation, The economic and cultural fields in a way that realizes the mutual interests of the two parties”.

Salih stressed that "Iraq is looking for an international position in support of protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stopping the repeated Turkish military violations on Iraqi lands", stressing that " the border problems can be solved through cooperation between the two neighboring countries and avoiding unilateral actions".

“The President appreciated France's support for Iraq and its contribution in the war against ISIS”, noting that “ joint action must be continued internationally and regionally to eliminate the terrorism and extremism".

According to the statement, the presidency “Emphasized the necessity of strategic cooperation between the two countries and the contribution of French companies in the reconstruction of liberated areas, as well as solidarity to confront the Covid-19 pandemic”.

For his part, Le Drian renewed his country's support for Iraq’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and secure its stability.