Four ISIS members killed in Mosul-Baghdad road

2020/07/16 | 22:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / the local police office in Nineveh Governorate announced, On Thursday, the arrest of four ISIS members at a security checkpoint on Mosul – Baghdad road.“Based on intelligence, Nineveh police arrested four members of ISIS", the police chief Brigadier Laith Khalil Al-Hamdani said in a statement to Shafaq News agency.He added that "one of them was working in the sharia judiciary and the rest were working as fighters during ISIS's control of Mosul".