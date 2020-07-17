Le Drian visited Nechirvan Barzani earlier today

2020/07/17 | 10:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, hosted the French Minister of Foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Erbil today, Friday.

The meeting discussed political and security developments in Iraq, as well as the situation in the region.

Le Drian arrived in Baghdad early Thursday, where he met his Iraqi counterpart and the presidents of the republic and the government, Barham Salih and Mustafa al-Kadhimi, before arriving in Erbil later the same day.