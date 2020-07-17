A refugees' camp ravaged by a huge blaze in Duhok

2020/07/17 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A fire broke out earlier today, Friday, in a camp of displaced people in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan Region.

A fire official in the Governorate of Duhok Fire Department, Lt.



Col.



Bewar Abdul Aziz, told Shafaq News agency, that a fire broke out at 5:00 am in Qadia camp, west of Duhok Governorate, indicating that the flames caught seven tents in the camp.

He explained that the fire resulted in huge material losses, while the causes of the fire are yet to be determined.

Lt.



Col.



Abdul Aziz added that the firefighting teams from the Zakho Center rushed to the site and extinguished the fire and prepared a comprehensive report on the losses.