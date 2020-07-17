Masrour Barzani after meeting Le Drian: We reject anything less than our constitutional rights

2020/07/17 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said in a meeting with the French Minister of Foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian today, Friday, that the region refuses to obtain less than its constitutional rights to solve the differences and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, touched upon the updates in Iraq and the region, and ways to strengthen historical relations between Kurdistan Region and France, according to a statement issued by the region's government.

The French Foreign Minister reiterated his country's support for the Region, especially in the current difficult circumstances, "France is ready to aid the Region of Kurdistan with French experts, especially in the fields of agriculture, as well as to overcome the current economic crisis".

Le Drian also invited the President of Kurdistan Regional Government to visit France and meet the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

For his part, the Prime Minister and his deputy highlighted the outcomes of the discussions with the Federal Government and the relentless endeavors to solve the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad.



Masrour Barzani indicated that the international community, especially France, can play a positive role in bringing the regional and federal governments closer.

The Prime Minister said, "We did not ask for anything that contradicts the Iraqi constitution and we reject anything less than our constitutional rights".