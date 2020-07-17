2020/07/17 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / an Italian humanitarian organization condemned the Turkish military operations in Kurdistan region.

“The Bridge to Humanity" organization, which is active in Iraq, said today, that "the attacks have continued since last June 21, in light of an international silence, while the population in the region are afraid of other possible ground strikes".

The Italian organization stated that "the Turkish government says that the strikes target the PKK sites, as part of Eagle Claw operation, but instead the attacks have already caused at least 5 civilian casualties".

in the same context, the organization concluded by saying that, "In addition to Turkey, Iranian bombing at the Haji Omran in Erbil governorate took place”.