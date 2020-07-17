2020/07/17 | 23:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An informed source reported, on Friday that an activist in the popular protests opposed to the ruling political class was injured during an assassination attempt in Basra governorate, the far south of the country.“The activist Khaled Al Samer was shot by gunmen riding a motorcycle in an attempt to assassinate him in the center of Basra city", activist Ammar Al-Halfi told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Halfi added that Al-Samer was injured, and he was transferred to the teaching hospital for treatment.

The assassinations of gunmen riding motorcycles have become common in Iraq since the outbreak of popular protests last October against the government of Adel Abdul Mahdi and the ruling political class accused of corruption and dependency on the others.