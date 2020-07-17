No Iraqi firm position against Turkey

2020/07/17 | 23:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ the Member of the Kurdistan National Union Bloc, Jamal Muhammad Shakur, said that Baghdad's failure to confront the continuing Turkish violations of Iraqi territories is due to the serious problems that the country suffers such as the Coronavirus pandemic and the financial crisis.

Shakur told Shafaq News agency on Friday that ""The Iraqi authorities concerned with defending Iraq's sovereignty have only condemned the Turkish violations on Iraq, without taking any firm positions”.He added that "Turkey's violations contradicted with the principles of good neighborliness and respect for the national sovereignty of Iraq”, noting that "The serious economic, health and security problems prevented Iraq him taking serious positions and responses to Turkish violations".

Earlier, Turkey has intensified its aerial and artillery shelling of border areas within the Kurdistan Region since mid-June, which has caused human and material losses.

Despite Baghdad condemnation, Ankara continues its military operations saying it target PKK fighters.



