Al-Kadhimi issues an urgent directive

2020/07/18 | 00:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, issued an urgent directive on Friday to arrest the killers of the Iraqi army brigade commander."The Prime Minister directed intelligence agencies and security sectors in Al-Tarmia district, north of Baghdad, to take immediate action to arrest the members that killed the Brigadier Ali Hamid Ghaidan" the spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief Major General Yahya Rasoul said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.Al-Kadhimi offered his condolences to the brigadier’s family, noting that he “offered his life for Iraq and its people”.

According to our agency, on Friday, Ghaidan was killed and four of his soldiers were injured by ISIS snipers in Al-Tarmia district..

After the attack, the army forces completely closed the district, and a large-scale campaign was organized looking for ISIS militants.