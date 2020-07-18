Turkish fighters bomb a mountain summit in Duhok

2020/07/18 | 20:36 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses reported, on Saturday, that Turkish artillery bombed a mountain in Duhok, in Intensive military operations continued for more than a month.

The witnesses told Shafaq News agency that Turkish aircraft launched two air strikes this evening at the Jabal linki, which overlooks the Amadiya district in Duhok Governorate.

It’s noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.

The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once, but Ankara continued its military operations.