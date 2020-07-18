Al-Karmah declares about ISIS presence

2020/07/18 | 20:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news / Kaimakam of Al-Karmah city, described news of its downfall ISIS power as “ridiculous news”.

Earlier, websites quoted an anonymous Kaimakam as saying that the number of the city population decreased from 8,000 to 120.

"This news is a shame, and Al-Karmah population is now 200 thousand" Al-Karmah Kaimakam Ahmed Mikhlef told Shafaq News agency.

He added, "Talking about ISIS moving freely, killing people and stealing agricultural crops are attributed to a source does not exist."

Mikhlef affirmed that "the city is stable, secured and over control.”

Al-Karmah is a city in central Iraq, 16 km northeast of Fallujah in the governorate of Al Anbar.



with a population of about 200 thousand, its economy is agricultural based.