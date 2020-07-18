Masil Green Releases New Single Contagious

2020/07/19 | 06:24 - Source: Iraq News

Rising pop star, Masil Green debuts with a fusion of Pop, dancehall and Afrobeat song Contagious.

UYO, AKWA IBOM, NIGERIA, July 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer "Macdonald George", popularly known as Masil Green had on July 4th released "Contagious” his second single for the year 2020.Contagious is an afro-fusion that mixes indie pop and dancehall with the savoury and sensational sounds of Afrobeat, creating a jolly and captivating atmosphere that reminds us of the most personal productions of artists like Khalid, Jon Belion or WurlD.When Masil Green is not making Pop and r&b/soul songs, he's seen making alternative rock, electronic and sad love songs.According to the newest kid in the industry, he draws inspiration for his music style from Award winning Grammy winners like Billie Eilish, Khalid, Charlie Puth, Jon Belion and the rising afro-fusion star WurlD.



”Contagious" is his first afro-fusion song, was written and composed by himself and produced by Asuzu.Masil Green is already on the production for the official music video (after already releasing the official lyrics video) and it's set to be released in mid-August.Follow Masil Green on

Inatagram: https://www.instagram.com/masilgreen

Facebook:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/masilgreenClement Emmanuel Few Records9017830354email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

July 18, 2020, 15:05 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release

?