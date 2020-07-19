Zarif: I will visit Erbil to meet with president Nechirvan Barzani

2020/07/19 | 13:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, announced that Erbil will be his next stop after Baghdad to meet with the president of the region of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani.

"I will visit Erbil this afternoon to meet the president of the region," Zarif said upon his arrival at Baghdad airport.

He added that his visit aims to enhance bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran and prepare for the upcoming visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to Tehran.

The minister added in his visit to Baghdad, he will discuss the repercussions of the assassination of the former commander of "Quds Force" in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, the former deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Committee "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis" and their companions.

Zarif arrived today, Sunday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for a one-day official visit.