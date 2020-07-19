Kurdistan receives medical supplies from Turkey

2020/07/19 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government received, on Sunday, a shipment of medical aid to help the region combat COVID-19, provided by a Turkish company.

"We urgently need medical equipment to provide the necessary protection to healthcare personnel, who unfortunately were exposed to the virus and some of them have passed away as a result", the province's health minister said at a joint press conference with the Turkish consulate in Kurdistan, Hakan Karacay.

He expressed his hope that the pharmaceutical companies from the private sector would support the Regional Government of Kurdistan to overcome the current conditions and COVID-19 crisis.

For his part, Karacay said that a Turkish company provided Kurdistan Region and Iraq with shipments of medical aid, stressing that Turkey has good relations with Baghdad and Erbil, and it will continue to offer support to them.