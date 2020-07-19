Basra licenses building a services facility at Shalamcheh crossing

2020/07/19 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Investment Commission in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, revealed on Sunday that it had granted an investment license for a service project near the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran.

The head of the Investment Authority in Basra, Alaa Abdul Hussein Salman, told Shafaq News agency, "an investment license was granted to a local investor to implement a service project near the Shalamcheh border crossing at a cost exceeding $ 8 million", noting that the project includes a gas station, stores, restaurants and lounges, a garage and parking lots.

Salman added that the project extends over an area of ​​29 dunums, noting that the duration of the project is estimated by 30 months.

"The project matches the aspirations of the federal government to develop border crossings in a way that contributes to raising the pace of commercial exchange between the two neighboring countries and its implications for increasing the economic resources of the country", adding that, "the project will provide distinguished services compared to the services provided recently".

The local government in Basra reopened Shalamcheh border crossing early this month for commercial exchange with the Iranian side after a four-month closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It is noteworthy that the border crossings of Iraq, most of them with Iran, lack service facilities that provide comfortable travel experiences; According to the observers.