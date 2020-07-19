Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of

2020/07/19 | 18:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Region of Kurdistan warned today, Sunday, of trading Iranian Toman to generate profits.The chamber director, Serwan Muhammad, said that trading with the Iranian currency for business is "normal" for commercial exchange, as Iran has a commercial exchange with the region.However, it warned of "gambling" by, "saving amounts of it to sell it later for lower prices".

It is noteworthy that the Iranian Toman has witnessed an unprecedented collapse recently, as it stands today on 2.5 million Iranian Tomans for 100 USD.