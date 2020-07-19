Iraqi high-level delegation arrives in Riyadh ahead of Al-Kadhimi's visit

2020/07/19 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A high-level Iraqi delegation arrived in Riyadh, the Capital of Saudi Arabia, earlier today, Sunday, in a preparation for the visit of the Iraqi Prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to the kingdom.

A governmental source informed Shafaq news agency that an Iraqi delegation featuring the deputy prime minister, the minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, arrived today in Riyadh, to launch the Iraqi-Saudi cooperation council and prepare to the visit of Al-Kadhimi.It is expected that energy and infrastructure will be the major topic on the table during the visit, as Iraq has previously proposed a list of developmental projects related to this topic.

In the same context, a governmental official stated yesterday, Saturday, that Tehran will be al-Kadhimi's next destination after KSA.Al-Kadhimi hosted today the Iranian minister of Foreign affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif before heading tomorrow to Riyadh to meet with the crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman.



Tehran will be Al-Kadhimi's next destination afterward to meet the supreme leader Sayyed Ali Al-Khamenei.