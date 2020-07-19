COVID-19: Al-Sulaymaniyah registers a drop in the infection rate

2020/07/19 | 20:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate in the Region of Kurdistan announced today, Sunday, that the number of COVID-19 cases under observation is 176.

The Directorate's spokesperson, Dr.



Yad Naqshbandi, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that only 22 patients are under intensive medical care.

The rate of recovery among patients who tested positive to the virus has increased recently, in an indication of the suppression of the infection wave that has swept Al-Sulaymaniyah, the region, and Iraq in general.