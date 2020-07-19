Nechirvan Barzani: Iran is an important neighbor to Iraq and Kurdistan

2020/07/19 | 21:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, Sunday, described Iran "an important neighbor to Iraq and the region".

This came in a joint press conference with the Iranian minister of foreign affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is visiting Erbil, after a round of talks in Baghdad.

"We in Kurdistan Region value the relations with neighboring countries.



Iran is an important neighbor to Iraq and the region that will never forget its support."

Barzani discussed with Zarif the current political situation in the region, as well as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the region and commercial movement.

For his part, Zarif said, "The region and Iraq, with all their components, are important to us.



We want to build friendly relations with Iraq, which we consider important to its role in the region."He added, "We have good relations with the Kurdish nation.



We look forward to develop commercial and economic relations with the region and Iraq.



Coronavirus pandemic has not affected this relationship because the commercial movement has not stopped.



We are looking forward to developing relations in all areas, especially in the energy field."