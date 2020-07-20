SDF arrests 3 members of ISIS cell in southern Hasakah


2020/07/20 | 00:22 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The SDF arrested 3 members of an ISIS cell in southern Hasakah and confiscated money from the suspects.

(Photo: SDF Twitter).

