SDF arrests 3 members of ISIS cell in southern Hasakah
2020/07/20 | 00:22 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The SDF arrested 3 members of an ISIS cell in southern Hasakah and confiscated money from the suspects.
(Photo: SDF Twitter).
