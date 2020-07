2020/07/20 | 11:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / an explosion took place in Kirkuk, on Monday morning, and at least one person was injured.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device exploded on the side of Al-Musalla in central Kirkuk, wounding a civilian and damages the cars near the accident.