Al-Halbousi alliance mourns Sultan Hashem

2020/07/20 | 13:34 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / the Iraqi Forces Alliance led by Muhammad Al-Halbousi on Monday considered Sultan Hashem, the Minister of Defense of Saddam Hussein's regime as a "title" of the "national" Iraqi military.Sultan Hashem, the former Iraqi Minister of Defense, died on Sunday evening, after the deteriorating of his health situation.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Alliance said, "We console ourselves, the Iraqi military upon the death of Sultan Hashem, the former defense minister."Earlier, the Alliance of Forces had called for the release of Hashem and some former army officers.It’s noteworthy that Sultan Hashem in 1988 was the military commander of the “Anfal”campaign in which thousands of Kurdish civilians were killed.