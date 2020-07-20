Halabja to reopen the mosques soon

2020/07/20 | 16:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Halabja governor Azad Muhammad announced today, Monday, the reopening of the mosques in the governorate soon.

"Some of the grand mosques in the governorate will be opened for Friday prayer only, with the commitment to preventive action.” Muhammad told Shafaq News agency.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Kurdistan, local authorities have decided to close mosques, churches, and religious temples.

The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said earlier in a statement “opening mosques is a common the decision with the crisis cell in the Kurdistan Regional Government.”