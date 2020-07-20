Al-Kadhimi will be heading to Tehran tomorrow

2020/07/20 | 20:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A governmental source said, on Monday, that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit the Iranian capital, Tehran, tomorrow, after postponing his planned visit to Saudi Arabia.Al-Kadhimi was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia today, Monday, on his first foreign tour since he assumed the presidency of the Iraqi government on May 7.A government source told Shafaq News agency that, "PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay Tehran a two day-visit tomorrow," flanked by the ministers of Foreign affairs, Oil, Finance, Health and Environment, defense and the national security advisor.

Al-Kadhimi said, earlier on Monday, that he was looking forward to visiting Saudi Arabia, a few hours after his planned visit to Riyadh was postponed, because of an acute ailment of the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The media assistant in the Iranian presidential office, Ali Reza Moezi, disclosed the schedule of Al-Kadhimi's meetings in his forthcoming visit to Tehran.

Moezi said stated to Al-Alam TV, "After President Rouhani receives Al-Kadhimi formally, the two countries' official delegations will begin their discussions and a private meeting between the Iraqi PM and President Rouhani will be held." Afterward, Al-Kadhimi will meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to Moezi.