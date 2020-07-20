Al-Kadhimi will be heading to Tehran tomorrow

Al-Kadhimi said, earlier on Monday, that he was looking forward to visiting Saudi Arabia, a few hours after his planned visit to Riyadh was postponed, because of an acute ailment of the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The media assistant in the Iranian presidential office, Ali Reza Moezi, disclosed the schedule of Al-Kadhimi's meetings in his forthcoming visit to Tehran.
Moezi said stated to Al-Alam TV, "After President Rouhani receives Al-Kadhimi formally, the two countries' official delegations will begin their discussions and a private meeting between the Iraqi PM and President Rouhani will be held." Afterward, Al-Kadhimi will meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to Moezi.