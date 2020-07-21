Israeli Air-strike near Damascus

2020/07/21 | 00:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Explosions ripped through the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday evening, coinciding with the air defenses' response to missiles, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory added that the blasts "resulted from an Israeli air-strike on locations of regime forces and Iranian militias in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus."

The Syrian News Agency, SANA, announced, "the air defenses are responding to hostile targets in the sky of Damascus."