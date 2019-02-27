PM: We will not allow Daesh to make any breach

2019/02/27 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi asserted that Iraq is determined to solve the issues of the strategic files with the Iranian President who’s visiting Iraq soon.
He added that they are mutual invitations as well with Egypt.
PM also explained that “Daesh is surrounded in Syria and it tries to use any breach which we won't allow,”
He went on saying “We are dealing carefully with the cases of Daesh families in Syria serving what guarantees the safety of the people,”
Abdul Mahdi clarified that the foreign troops are very limited in Iraq now and their mission is exclusively to train Iraqi forces and counter Daesh.
INA - BAGHDAD
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi asserted that Iraq is determined to solve the issues of the strategic files with the Iranian President who’s visiting Iraq soon.
He added that they are mutual invitations as well with Egypt.
PM also explained that “Daesh is surrounded in Syria and it tries to use any breach which we won't allow,”
He went on saying “We are dealing carefully with the cases of Daesh families in Syria serving what guarantees the safety of the people,”
Abdul Mahdi clarified that the foreign troops are very limited in Iraq now and their mission is exclusively to train Iraqi forces and counter Daesh.