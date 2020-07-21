Iraqi Prime Minister Due in Tehran on Tuesday

2020/07/21 | 12:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, flanked by a government delegation, launched his official tour to Iran today, Tuesday.

Al-Kadhimi’s visit comes one day after the visit of the Iranian Minister of Foreign affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Region of Kurdistan, where he met with senior officials and political leaders in the two cities and discussed a spectrum of issues and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Al-Kadhimi's media office said in a statement today that the visit includes discussion over bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, ways of enhancing them and issues related to cooperation and mechanisms for its development in several areas, as well as developments of situations of mutual interest on the regional and international arenas.

The statement added that during the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with several officials in Iran.

Al-Kadhimi was scheduled to visit Riyadh on Monday but the visit was postponed after the Saudi monarch was admitted to the hospital for an urgent health situation.