Five ISIS terrorists arrested in different areas of Kirkuk

2020/07/21 | 12:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Intelligence Agency affiliated with the Ministry of Interior announced, on Tuesday, that its detachments arrested five members of ISIS in separate areas of Kirkuk governorate.

According to a statement issued by the agency today, the terrorist worked in different sectors in the organization, adding that, "Through initial investigations, they confessed to their affiliation with ISIS and participated in several attacks against the security and Peshmerga forces."

The detachments found an ammunition of ISIS residues in Al-Rashad district of Kirkuk Governorate, which contained 30 explosive devices.